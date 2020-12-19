Birthday: Smitley — 89th

Smitley — 89th

CHARLESTON — Dr. Donald W. Smitley will celebrate his 89th birthday Saturday, Dec. 19.

He was born Dec. 19, 1931, in Marshall. He married Janet Rambo in 1960.

They are the parents of Cynthia (James) Patten of Dardenne Prairie, Mo.; and John (Melanie) Smitley of Charleston. They also have five grandchildren.

Smitley formerly served as an assistant junior high school principal in Edwardsville and elementary school principal in Glen Carbon. He was also assistant superintendent of schools in Springfield, and superintendent of schools in Kenosha, Wisc. He was a professor of educational administration at Eastern Illinois University for 30 years prior to his retirement in 2000.

He also was a lieutenant in the Army during the Korean War, and previously served as an elder in the Charleston and Mattoon Presbyterian churches. He was also a choir member and tenor soloist in numerous churches throughout his life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.