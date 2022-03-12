Birthday: Sweet — 100th

Sweet — 100th

MATTOON — Eulalia Sweet of Mattoon will celebrate her 100th birthday with a celebration in her honor, from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Odd Fellow Rebekah Home, 201 Lafayette Ave. E, Mattoon. No gifts are requested.

She was born March 20, 1922, in Johnstown, the daughter of Earl and Leatha Randolph. She married Charles Sweet (deceased, 1999) on Feb. 14, 1942, in Mattoon.

Her children are Charles Edmon Sweet, Jr., (deceased 2018); and Marcia Baker (John, deceased 2004) of Mattoon. She also has two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Sweet was a homemaker. She enjoyed taking pictures and cooking.

Cards may be sent to her at Odd Fellow Rebekah Home, 201 Lafayette Ave. E, Mattoon, Room 153, Mattoon, IL 61938.

