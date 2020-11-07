Birthday: Taggart — 90th

Taggart — 90th

HAZEL DELL — Marshall Taggart of Hazel Dell will celebrate his 90th birthday on Friday, Nov. 13. A card shower will be held in his honor.

He was born Nov. 13, 1930, in Hazel Dell.

His children are Ramona Taggart of Agusta, Ga.; and Cindy Toler of Mesa, Ariz. He also has seven grandchildren.

Mr. Taggart has been in business for over 60 years owning and operating Taggart Ag Supply in Hazel Dell. He has been a Shriner and Mason for 65 years. He also served in the Korean War.

Cards may be sent to him at 435 North Pine St., Hazel Dell, IL 62428.

