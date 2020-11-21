Birthday: Thompson — 100th

Thompson — 100th
NEOGA — Rex Thompson of Neoga will celebrate his 100th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
He was born Nov. 24, 1920. His wife Juanita passed away in 2005.
His children are Roy (Carole) Thompson; and Sharon Joy (Jerry) Mortensen. He also has two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Mr. Thompson was a farmer in the Lerna/Janesville area before retirement. He has been a member of the Bradbury Free Methodist Church all his life.
He resides at 101 Trowbridge Road, Room 115, Neoga, IL 62447.
