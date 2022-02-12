Birthday: Tinch — 90th

Tinch — 90th

TRILLA — Janet Tinch of Trilla will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house in her honor from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at her home in Trilla. She requests no gifts, however cards and memories will be welcome.

She was born Feb. 15, 1932, in Coles County, the daughter of Merle and Fern Green. She married Russell 'Rut' Tinch on Aug. 31, 1952. He died in 1997.

She is the mother of Karen (Jedd) Tolen, Susan (Brad) Groves and Bob Tinch. She also has eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. One granddaughter and one great-granddaughter are deceased.

Mrs. Tinch was a teacher in the Mattoon School District for 21 years.

She resides at 6859 E. County Road 000 N, Trilla, IL 62469.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.