Birthday: Wiley — 89th
MATTOON — Barbara Wiley of Mattoon, formerly of Humboldt, will celebrate her 89th birthday on Monday, Nov. 30. A card shower will be held in her honor.

She was born Nov. 30, 1931, in Ashmore, the daughter of Luella and John Moffett. She married Dick Wiley on April 7, 1951.

Her children are Rick (Mary) Wiley of Mattoon, and Janis (Jim) Andres of Humboldt.

Mrs. Wiley was employed at General Electric for 40 years.

Cards may be sent to her at Brookstone 35, 1920 Brookstone Lane, Mattoon IL 61938 or call 246-0681 to wish her a happy birthday.

