Wilson — 90th

CHARLESTON — Joyce Wilson of Charleston will celebrate her 90th birthday on Wednesday, March 8. A card shower will be held in her honor.

Joyce Scribner was born March 8, 1933. She married Robert Wilson (deceased) on May 29, 1951, in Charleston.

Her children are Gary Wilson (deceased) of Terre Haute, Ind., formerly of Marshall; and Dr. Larry W. Wilson of Evanston. She also has two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Wilson was employed with the Charleston school system, Charleston High School and as the village clerk in Westfield. She enjoys reading, traveling, church, shorthorn cattle, cooking, eating out, peach pie and spending time with family and friends

Cards may be sent to her at 28 Buchanan Court, Charleston, IL 61920.