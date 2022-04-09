Birthday: Winslow — 90th

Winslow — 90th

CHAMPAIGN — Wayne Winslow of Champaign, formerly of Hindsboro, is celebrating his 90th birthday on Wednesday, April 20. A card shower will be held in his honor.

He was born April 20, 1932, on the family farm south of Hindsboro, the son of William and Pearl Winslow.

He and his wife, Naomi, have been married over 63 years. His brother, Raymond, passed away in 2010. His sister-in-law Evelyn and niece Connie live on the original family farm south of Hindsboro. His nephew Dan, lives in Ocala, Fla.

Mr. Winslow farmed and tended livestock. He had a variety of jobs before and after retiring from a very long career at the U of I. He served in the United States Army and later joined the United States Air Force. He still enjoys yard work, gardening, maintaining their vehicles, and spoiling their dog, Scooter II.

Cards may be sent to him at 411 West Maple St., Champaign, IL 61920

