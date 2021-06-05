90th birthday: Beatrice ZuHone of Mattoon

ZuHone — 90th

SHELBYVILLE — Beatrice ZuHone of Mattoon will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house in her honor from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Dorans.

Anyone unable to attend is encouraged to mail a card to her residence.

She was born June 22, 1931, in Mattoon.

She married Harry ZuHone Oct 23, 1951, at St. Paul's Church.

Her children are Pamela ZuHone of Danville; Michael (Diana) ZuHone of rural Charleston; and Lori (Ron) Mitchell of Arthur. She also has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to her at 1920 Brookstone Lane, Apt 14, Mattoon, IL 61938.

