Birthday: Arney — 94th

Arney — 94th

EFFINGHAM — Brad Arney will celebrate his 94th birthday on Monday, Aug. 9. A card shower will be held in his honor.

He was born Aug. 9, 1927, in Ashmore, the son of H.C. and Veva (Bradford) Arney. He married Hollis (Landrus) Arney, of Charleston, in 1947.

His children are Pam (Jerry) Foreman of Indianapolis, Deanna (the late Craig) Dixon of Mattoon, Randy (Mary) Arney of Los Angeles, Lana (Jerry) Esker of Charleston, Larry (Laura) Arney of Effingham, and Julie (Scott) Healy of Mason. He also has 20 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Arney retired as assistant superintendent of Effingham CUSD 40 and later from Jasper County CUSD 1. He then worked as a greeter at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.

Cards may be sent to him at 307 W. Clark, Effingham, IL 62401.

