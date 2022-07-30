Birthday: Arney — 95th

Arney — 95th

EFFINGHAM — Brad Arney will celebrate his 95th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

He was born Aug. 9, 1927, in Ashmore, the son of H.C. and Veva (Bradford) Arney. He married Hollis (Landrus) Arney, of Charleston, in 1947.

His children are Pam (Jerry) Foreman of Indianapolis, Deanna (the late Craig) Dixon of Mattoon, Randy (Mary) Arney of Effingham, Lana (Jerry) Esker of Charleston, Larry (Laura) Arney of Effingham, and Julie (Scott) Healy of Mason. He also has 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Arney retired as assistant superintendent of Effingham CUSD 40 and later from Jasper County CUSD 1. He then worked as a greeter at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.

Cards may be sent to him at 307 W. Clark, Effingham, IL 62401.