 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday: Blagg — 90th
0 comments
editor's pick

Birthday: Blagg — 90th

{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara Blagg, Bday

Blagg

Blagg — 90th

CHARLESTON — Barbara Blagg of Charleston will celebrate her 90th birthday Sunday, Oct. 18.

She was born Oct. 18, 1930. She married Dr. Robert Blagg on April 15, 1961, in Paris.

Her children are James (Gina) Blagg; Robert David Blagg, deceased; and Michael Andrew Blagg, deceased. She also has four grandchildren.

Mrs. Blagg was a housewife. She volunteered for 30 years at Sarah Bush Lincoln and was volunteer of the year in 2013. She is a member of St. Charles Church in Charleston and was picked as woman of distinction in 2016. She belonged to Epsilon Sigma Alpha for 65 years and sold hundreds of cases of pecans to benefit St. Jude's Hospital. She loves animals, was active in square dancing for over 20 years, and enjoys boating.

She resides at 515 Warren Avenue, Charleston, IL, 61920

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News