Birthday: Blagg — 90th

Blagg — 90th
CHARLESTON — Barbara Blagg of Charleston will celebrate her 90th birthday Sunday, Oct. 18.
She was born Oct. 18, 1930. She married Dr. Robert Blagg on April 15, 1961, in Paris.
Her children are James (Gina) Blagg; Robert David Blagg, deceased; and Michael Andrew Blagg, deceased. She also has four grandchildren.
Mrs. Blagg was a housewife. She volunteered for 30 years at Sarah Bush Lincoln and was volunteer of the year in 2013. She is a member of St. Charles Church in Charleston and was picked as woman of distinction in 2016. She belonged to Epsilon Sigma Alpha for 65 years and sold hundreds of cases of pecans to benefit St. Jude's Hospital. She loves animals, was active in square dancing for over 20 years, and enjoys boating.
She resides at 515 Warren Avenue, Charleston, IL, 61920
