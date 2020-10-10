Birthday: Blagg — 90th

Blagg — 90th

Mrs. Blagg was a housewife. She volunteered for 30 years at Sarah Bush Lincoln and was volunteer of the year in 2013. She is a member of St. Charles Church in Charleston and was picked as woman of distinction in 2016. She belonged to Epsilon Sigma Alpha for 65 years and sold hundreds of cases of pecans to benefit St. Jude's Hospital. She loves animals, was active in square dancing for over 20 years, and enjoys boating.