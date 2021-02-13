Birthday: Bradford — 90th

 Skip to main content
ARTHUR — Alberta Bradford, of Arthur, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 13.

She was born Feb. 13, 1931. She married Richard Bradford on July 19, 1953, in Sullivan.

Her children are Brian Bradford (deceased), Valerie Chancellor of Arthur, and Michele (Chad) Price of Arthur. She also has five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

She resides at 424 S. Vine St., Arthur, IL 61911.

