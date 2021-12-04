 Skip to main content
Birthday: Brown — 90th

Norma Jean Brown, Bday

Brown

Brown — 90th

NEOGA — Norma Jean Wolke Brown will celebrate her 90th birthday on Wednesday, Dec. 8. A card shower will be held in her honor by her seven siblings, all of whom are alive and well.

Norma Jean, the oldest of the seven children of Paul T. and Regina (Moran) Wolke of Sigel, was born Dec. 8, 1931.

Norma Jean and her husband Virgil (deceased) are parents of three children, Jerry, Janice and Dennis; 11 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. 

Mrs. Brown still enjoys mowing her large yard and along the roadside, among the many other things she still does.

Cards may be sent to her at 276 Country Road 551 North, Neoga, IL 62447.

