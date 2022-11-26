Birthday: Burton — 80th

Burton — 80th

CHARLESTON — Lester Burton of Charleston will celebrate his 80th birthday on Dec. 5. A private family event will be held in his honor. A card shower will also be held.

He was born Dec. 5, 1942, in Mattoon, and was raised in Neoga, the son of Lester and Juanita Burton. He married Marilyn Eckel on July 26, 1969, in Decatur.

They are the parents of Thomas (Sarah) Burton; Sarah (Randy) Rowe; and Nathan (Dawn) Burton; they also have seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Mr. Burton has been a teacher for 46 years, and a substitute for 10 years in both Mattoon and Homer. He is also a Vietnam veteran.

Cards may be sent to him at 1620 Douglas Street, Charleston, IL 61920.