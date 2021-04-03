Birthday: Clark — 90th

Clark — 90th

MATTOON — Lola Clark of Mattoon will celebrate her 90th birthday on Wednesday, April 14. A card shower will be held in her honor.

She was born April 14, 1931, in Cumberland County, the daughter of Joseph and May Titus. She married Wayne Clark (deceased) on April 10, 1953, in Toledo.

Her children are Jeanie (Scott) Weber of Ashmore; John (Susan) Clark of Mattoon; and Jackie (Brad) Perry of Mattoon. She also has six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Clark is retired from General Electric. She enjoys spending time with family and attending her grandchildren's sporting events.

Cards may be sent to her at 1206 Bell, Mattoon, IL 61938.

