Birthday: Crean — 90th

Crean — 90th

MATTOON — Mary Crean of Mattoon will celebrate her 90th birthday Monday, Dec. 6. A card shower will be held in her honor.

She was born Dec. 6, 1931, in Effingham, the youngest of 11 children, to Anton and Margaret (Wernsing) Osthoff. She married Gene Crean on Oct. 21, 1950, in Mattoon. He passed away in 2015.

Her children are Deb (Richard) Ostermeier of Arizona, Cheryl (Dave) Rankin and Mark (Debbie) Crean, all of Mattoon. She also has seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to her at 2008 South 9th St., Apt 20, Mattoon, IL 61938.

