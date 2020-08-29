Birthday: Dare — 90th

Dare — 90th
CHARLESTON — Virginia Dare of Charleston will celebrate her 90th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 9. A card shower will be held in her honor.
She was born on Sept. 9, 1930. She married her husband Ralph on July 26, 1950, in Charleston.
Her children are Gloria (Tom) Jones, Diane (Mike) Stirrett, Dan (Bev) Dare; and Debbie (John) Dick; she also has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Dare is a lifetime member of Walnut Grove Christian Church.
Cards may be sent to her at 1003 Hawthorne Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!