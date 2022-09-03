Birthday: Dare — 92nd

Dare — 92nd

CHARLESTON — Virginia Dare of Charleston will celebrate her 92nd birthday on Friday, Sept. 9. A card shower will be held in her honor.

She was born on Sept. 9, 1930, in Charleston, the daughter of Omer and Fern Swango. She married her husband Ralph on July 26, 1950, in Charleston.

Her children are Gloria (Tom) Jones; Debbie (John) Dick, and Diane (Mike) Stirrett, all of Charleston; and Danny (Beverly) Dare of Mt. Vernon. She also has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Dare is a lifetime member of Walnut Grove Christian Church.

Cards may be sent to her at 1003 Hawthorne Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.