Birthday: Doak — 100th

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Doak — 100th
MATTOON — Erbon Doak of Mattoon will celebrate his 100th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Cards would be appreciated.
He was born Sept. 9, 1920. He married Maxine (Oakley) Doak, deceased, on Aug. 14, 1948, in Mattoon.
His children are Sue (Raymond) McClelland of Mattoon; and Cindy (Rick) Price of Humboldt. They also have three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Mr. Doak is a retired farmer.
Cards may be sent to him at 2008 S. 9th Street, Apt. 5, Mattoon, IL 61938.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today