Birthday: Doak — 100th
Birthday: Doak — 100th

Doak — 100th

MATTOON — Erbon Doak of Mattoon will celebrate his 100th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Cards would be appreciated.

He was born Sept. 9, 1920. He married Maxine (Oakley) Doak, deceased, on Aug. 14, 1948, in Mattoon.

His children are Sue (Raymond) McClelland of Mattoon; and Cindy (Rick) Price of Humboldt. They also have three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mr. Doak is a retired farmer.

Cards may be sent to him at 2008 S. 9th Street, Apt. 5, Mattoon, IL 61938.

