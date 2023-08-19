Easton — 75th

WINDSOR — Rick "Cuz" Easton of Windsor will celebrate his 75th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

He was born Aug. 23, 1948, in Charleston, the son of Fred and Majorie (Akers) Easton (both deceased). He married Joy Easton on Aug. 30, 1994, in Charleston.

His children are Michael (Jackie) Easton of Hopkinsville, Ky.; Steven Easton of Mattoon; Valerie (Terry) Housman of Lerna; Shawna (Philip) Brewer of Charleston; Michael Kirkman of Terre Haute, Ind.; Amy (Darrell) Shackles of Mattoon; Shannon Kirkman of Terre Haute, Ind.; and Tim Kirkman (deceased); he also has 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Easton is retired from Nutrien Ag Solutions. He enjoys collecting toy farm equipment, attending auctions and working on his antique tractors.

Cards may be sent to him at 1861 State Highway 32, Windsor, IL 61957.