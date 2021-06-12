 Skip to main content
Birthday: Eckstein — 90th

Eckstein, Birthday

Eckstein
Eckstein — 90th

MATTOON — Barbara Eckstein of Arthur will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, June 20. A card shower will be held in her honor.

Barbara (Bradford) married Louis Eckstein on January 24, 1960 in Arthur. He passed away on Nov. 25, 1998.

She worked for many years at Progress Industries in Arthur and helped Louie on their farm in Arcola.

Cards may be sent to her at 522 S. Ash St., Arthur, IL 61911.

