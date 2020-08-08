Birthday: Hanley — 80th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hanley — 80th

MATTOON — Kay Hanley of Mattoon will celebrate her 80th birthday on Monday, Aug.17. A card shower will be held in her honor.

She was born Aug. 17, 1940. She married Paul Hanley on May 1, 1960, at Loxa Presbyterian Church.

Her children are Yvonne Stoner, Mattoon; Beth (Deverick) Lampley, Huntington Beach, Calif.; Emily (Darryl) Hudson, Mattoon; Janice (Henry) LeBourgeois, Houston, Texas; and Doug Hanley, deceased. She also has 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hanley was employed at Lakeland College (Admissions, Career Placement, Adminstrative Support), and La Boutique (Manager). She is a former member of the Charleston Business & Professional Women’s Club and the Charleston Zonta Club. Lifetime active member of the Loxa Presbyterian Church where she plays the piano and provides all the administrative support.

Cards may be sent to her at P.O. Box 1072, Mattoon IL, 61938

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.