Birthday: Hanley — 85th

Hanley — 85th

MATTOON — Paul Hanley of Mattoon will celebrate his 85th birthday on Saturday, May 1. A card shower will be held in his honor.

He was born May 1, 1936. He married Kay Hurst on May 1, 1966, in Loxa.

His children are Paul Douglas Hanley (deceased); Janice (Henry) LeBourgeois of Houston, Texas; Emily (Darryl) Hudson of Mattoon; Yvonne Stoner of Mattoon; and Beth (Deverick) Lampley of Huntington Beach, Calif. He also has 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Mr. Hanley is retired from H&F Trucking; Columbia Machine; Trailmobile; Chauffeurs Training School; and recently from Lake Land College as a CDL trainer. He is a deacon with Loxa Presbyterian Church and is also a Mason.

Cards may be sent to him at P.O. Box 254, Mattoon IL, 61938

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.