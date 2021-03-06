 Skip to main content
Birthday: Hutchings — 90th
Birthday: Hutchings — 90th

Hutchings — 90th

MATTOON — Audrey Hutchings of Mattoon will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house in her honor from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Dorans.

She was born March 11, 1931 in Mattoon, the daughter of Myrtle and Claude Oakley. She married Edward Hutchings in May 1971 in Mattoon.

Her children are Dennis (Susan) Fitt of Mattoon; David Fitt of Mattoon; Donna Noble of Mattoon; and Michael Fitt (deceased); her step-sons are Dennis (Mary) Hutchings (deceased) of Sullivan; and Gary (Pat, deceased) Hutchings of Mattoon. She also has 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hutchings worked at G.E. for 29 years and owned Gill's Drive-Inn. She is a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and is president of the Lutheran Brotherhood. She volunteers at the LifeSpan, Red Cross, and the Mattoon Food pantry.

She resides at 1113 N. 32nd St., Mattoon, IL 61938.

