Birthday: Janes — 90th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janes — 90th

MATTOON – Roumaine Janes will celebrate her 90th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 17. A card shower will be held in her honor.

She was born on Sept. 17, 1930, in Shumway. She married Marvin Janes on June 15, 1951, at the Vantrese Methodist Church in Shumway. Marvin is deceased.

She is the mother of Jerry D. Janes, Jody D. Janes and Judy D. (Janes) Starwalt. She has three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She is a retired beautician.

Cards may be sent to her c/o First Baptist Church, 1804 S. 9th St., Mattoon, IL 61938.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.