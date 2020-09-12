Birthday: Janes — 90th

Return to homepage ×
Janes — 90th
MATTOON – Roumaine Janes will celebrate her 90th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 17. A card shower will be held in her honor.
She was born on Sept. 17, 1930, in Shumway. She married Marvin Janes on June 15, 1951, at the Vantrese Methodist Church in Shumway. Marvin is deceased.
She is the mother of Jerry D. Janes, Jody D. Janes and Judy D. (Janes) Starwalt. She has three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She is a retired beautician.
Cards may be sent to her c/o First Baptist Church, 1804 S. 9th St., Mattoon, IL 61938.
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
