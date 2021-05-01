 Skip to main content
Birthday: Jedlick — 80th
MATTOON — Roland Jedlick will celebrate his 80th birthday on Sunday, May 2. A card shower will be held in his honor.

He was born May 2, 1941. He is married to Ruth Jedlick.

They are the parents of three children and five grandchildren.

Mr. Jedlick is retired from the Modern Woodmen of America.

Cards may be sent to 1212 N. 28th Street, Mattoon, IL 61938 or Odd Fellow Rebekah Home at 201 Lafayette Ave. East, Room 114, Mattoon, IL 61938

