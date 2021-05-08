 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday: Johnston — 90th
0 comments

Birthday: Johnston — 90th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joyce Johnston, Birthday

Johnston

Johnston — 90th

SHELBYVILLE — Joyce Johnston of Shelbyville will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, May 9.

She was born May 9, 1931.

Her children are Debbie Perryman of Mount Zion; Brenda (Richard) West of Mattoon; David (Sandy) Johnston of Findlay; and Pam Butler (deceased). She also has 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Johnston worked in the grocery business, at Dillow's drug store and the Lake Land College caregiver program. She is now retired. She is a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Bulls.

She resides at 413 W. North Seventh St., Shelbyville, IL 62565.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News