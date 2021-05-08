Birthday: Johnston — 90th

Johnston — 90th

SHELBYVILLE — Joyce Johnston of Shelbyville will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, May 9.

She was born May 9, 1931.

Her children are Debbie Perryman of Mount Zion; Brenda (Richard) West of Mattoon; David (Sandy) Johnston of Findlay; and Pam Butler (deceased). She also has 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Johnston worked in the grocery business, at Dillow's drug store and the Lake Land College caregiver program. She is now retired. She is a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Bulls.

She resides at 413 W. North Seventh St., Shelbyville, IL 62565.

