Birthday: Katsimpalis — 90th

Katsimpalis — 90th

FAIRHOPE, Ala. — Jeanette "Sug" Morford Katsimpalis will celebrate her 90th birthday in November. A surprise card shower will be held in her honor.

She was born in Windsor, the daughter of to Gladys and T. R. "Hap" Morford. She attended EIU where she was a member of Tri Sigma Sorority, 1951 Homecoming Queen, and met her future husband, Dr. Tom Katsimpalis. He passed away in August.

Mrs. Katsimpalis is retired from Lake Land College where she taught art. While in retirement at Lake Sara, Effingham, she enjoyed many years painting, admiring nature, and entertaining her grandchildren. She and her husband eventually settled in Alabama.

Cards may be sent to her at P.O. Box 2265, Fairhope, AL 36533 by Oct. 30.

