Birthday: Kolbus — 90th

Joyce Kolbus, Bday

Kolbus
Kolbus — 90th

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joyce Haddock Kolbus, of Chattanooga, Tenn., formerly of Dorans and Mattoon, will celebrate her 90th birthday Monday, Sept. 13. A card shower will be held in her honor.

She was born September 13, 1931, in Mattoon. She married Merle Kolbus on Feb. 24, 1951. He passed away in 2013.

Her children are Dale Kolbus, Chattanooga, Tenn.; Karlene Stuart, Columbia, S.C. and Kallie Stewart, Columbia, Tenn.

Joyce and her husband farmed outside of Dorans until 2004. After retiring from farming they moved to Mattoon. They were longtime members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Dorans. Joyce moved to Chattanooga, Tenn. in July of 2019 to be closer to her three children. 

Cards may be sent to her at 7683 Shallowford Road, Apt. 333, Chattanooga, TN, 37421

