Birthday: Lawyer — 80th

Lawyer — 80th

CHARLESTON — Don Lawyer of Charleston will celebrate his 80th Birthday on Friday, July 1. A family celebration is planned.

He is the son of the late Robert and Narine Lawyer. He is married to Michele Lawyer.

Lawyer is the father of Rhonda (John) Cash of Greenup and Todd Lawyer of Mattoon. He also has four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to him at 1837 Victoria Lane, Charleston, IL 61920

