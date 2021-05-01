Birthday: Lewis — 101st

Lewis — 101st
CHARLESTON — Lucy Mae Lewis of Charleston will celebrated her 101st birthday on Friday, April 30. A card shower will be held in her honor.
She was born April 30, 1920, in Charleston, the daughter of Lillie and Sanford Abston. She married Lemon Lewis on June 1, 1941, in Union, Mo. He is deceased.
Mrs. Lewis was employed with the Brown Shoe Company in Charleston. She is a member of the First Church of God in Charleston.
Cards may be sent to her at 480 W. Polk Ave., Apt. 223, Charleston, IL 61920.
