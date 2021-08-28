 Skip to main content
Birthday: Matthews — 80th

Sharon Matthews, BDAY

Matthews
Matthews — 80th

CHARLESTON — Sharon Matthews celebrated her 80th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 26. A card shower will be held in her honor.

She was born Aug. 26, 1941, the daughter of Charles and Thelma Matthews.

She has many nieces and nephews.

She was employed at Eastern Illinois University for 35 years and is a member of the First Church of God.

She enjoys photography, traveling, crafts, spending time with friends and family, and is a Chicago Cubs fan. She also loves to hand out her favorite candy to give people around her a little smile.

Cards may be sent to her at 938 Biggs St., Apt. 6, Charleston, IL 61920.

