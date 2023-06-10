McDowell — 100th

MATTOON — Wayne McDowell of Mattoon will celebrate his 100th birthday on Friday, June 23.

Cards and packages for him will be opened during his three-day birthday celebration with friends and family at 6 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Arby's in Mattoon; 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Cracker Barrell and at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Flesor's Candy Kitchen in Tuscola. Homemade goodies will be provided but guests must buy their own meals.

He was born June 23, 1923, in Mattoon, the son of Mabel and Ray McDowell both deceased. He married Martha E. Henson on Sept. 8, 1946. She passed away Jan. 11, 2019. Don McDowell is his only living brother.

His daughter is Marcia (Mike, deceased) of Louisville. He also has one grandchild. His special niece is Penny McDowell.

Mr. McDowell was a staff sergeant in the Army. He served in the South Pacific in World War II, Americal Division, 164th Infantry Company B, from July 27, 1943-Nov. 11, 1945, when he was honorably discharged. At the end of his services he was awarded two Bronze Stars and a Good Conduct Medal. He received a third Bronze Star 60 years after his service.

After returning home from the war, Mr. McDowell was employed at Canteen Candy Company, with the Sally Ann Bakery and then with the U.S. Postal Service of Mattoon. He has been retired for 38 years. He enjoys playing solitaire, word searches, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, the classic country music of Whisperin' Bill Anderson, scratch-off Lotto tickets, and his riding lawn mower.

Cards may be sent to 901 S. 15th St., Mattoon, IL 61938.