Birthday: McDowell — 98th

McDowell — 98th

MATTOON — Wayne McDowell of Mattoon will celebrate his 98th birthday on Wednesday, June 23. A card shower will be held in his honor.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

He was born June 23, 1923, in Mattoon, the son of Mabel and Ray McDowell. He married Martha E. Henson, deceased, on Sept. 8, 1946, in Mattoon. Don McDowell is his only living brother

They are the parents of Marcia (Mike, deceased) Harmon of Louisville. They also have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. McDowell was formerly employed with the United States Post Office and is a veteran of World War II. He enjoys listening to country music.

Cards may be sent to him at 901 S. 15th St., Mattoon, IL 61938.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.