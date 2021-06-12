Birthday: McDowell — 98th

McDowell — 98th
MATTOON — Wayne McDowell of Mattoon will celebrate his 98th birthday on Wednesday, June 23. A card shower will be held in his honor.
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
He was born June 23, 1923, in Mattoon, the son of Mabel and Ray McDowell. He married Martha E. Henson, deceased, on Sept. 8, 1946, in Mattoon. Don McDowell is his only living brother
They are the parents of Marcia (Mike, deceased) Harmon of Louisville. They also have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Mr. McDowell was formerly employed with the United States Post Office and is a veteran of World War II. He enjoys listening to country music.
Cards may be sent to him at 901 S. 15th St., Mattoon, IL 61938.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.