Birthday: McDowell — 99th

McDowell — 99th

MATTOON — Wayne McDowell of Mattoon will celebrate his 99th birthday on Thursday, June 23. A card shower is being held in his honor.

He was born June 23, 1923, in Mattoon, the son of Mabel and Ray McDowell both deceased. He married Martha E. Henson on Sept. 8, 1946. She passed away Jan. 11, 2019. Don McDowell is his only living brother

His daughter is Marcia (Mike, deceased) of Louisville. He also has two grandchildren, with two deceased, and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. McDowell was a staff sergeant in the Army. He served in the South Pacific in WWII from July 27, 1943-Nov. 11, 1945, when he was honorably discharged. At the end of his services he was awarded two Bronze Stars and a Good Conduct Medal. He received a third Bronze Star 60 years after his service.

Mr. McDowell was formerly employed for the United States Postal Service. Besides being a WWII veteran, he enjoys listening to his good friend Bill Anderson.

Cards may be sent to 901 S. 15th St., Mattoon, IL 61938

