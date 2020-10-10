Birthday: Miller — 80th

 Skip to main content
Janice Miller, BDAY

ALLENVILLE — Janice Miller of Allenville will celebrate her 80th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 18. A card shower will be held in her honor.

She was born Oct. 18, 1940, the daughter of Gus and Pauline Myers Abbott, both deceased. She married Larry H. Miller.

They are the parents of Cynthia, deceased; Connie (Bob) Gooch of Phoenix, Ariz.; and Cathy (Jack "Bo") Barton of Mattoon. She also has three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Miller was employed at Gill's Drive-Inn, D&W Drive-In, and Clean Towel.

Cards may be sent to her at 110 S. Bruce Street, Allenville, IL 61951.

