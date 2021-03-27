 Skip to main content
Birthday: Moran — 80th
Birthday: Moran — 80th

Barbara Moran, Bday

Moran

Moran — 80th

TOLEDO — Barbara Moran of Toledo will celebrate her 80th birthday with a gathering in her honor from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 18 at 1220 Shelby Ave., Mattoon. Cards would be welcome.

She was born April 15, 1941, in Effingham, the daughter of Ross and Mary Drum. She married Bill Moran on March 8, 1995.

Her children are Jim Rickett (deceased); John Rickett of Charleston; and Lori (Steve) Hall of Mattoon. She also has four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Moran was the secretary of Moran Equipment. She enjoys reading.

Cards may be sent to her care of Anna Jenkins, at 1220 Shelby Ave. Mattoon, IL 61938.

