Birthday: Morris — 100th

Morris
Morris — 100th

NEOGA — Raymond W. Morris will celebrate his 100th birthday with a drive thru celebration in his honor planned by his family from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Heartland Senior Living, 101 Trowbridge Road, Neoga. 

People will drive through and wish him a happy birthday and give him a card if desired. A private family reunion will be held at noon Sunday.

He was born Aug. 17, 1921, and was married 77 years to the love of his life, Madonna

Mr. Morris worked as maintenance supervisor at Eastern Illinois University and he was a farmer. He was active in his church, Immanuel Lutheran in Charleston, as well. 

Cards may also be sent to him at Heartland Senior Living, 101 Trowbridge Road, Room 302, Neoga, IL 62447.

