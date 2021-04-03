Birthday: Oakley — 90th

Oakley — 90th

CHARLESTON — Nancy Oakley of Charleston will celebrate her 90th birthday on Tuesday, April 13. A card shower will be held in her honor.

She was born April 13, 1931, in Charleston, the daughter of Lewis and Vera Kruger. She married Clinton "Shine" Oakley on Sept. 1, 1950, in Charleston.

They are the parents of Donna Cutright (deceased); Jeff Oakley of Colorado; Chris Oakley of Arizona; and John Oakley of Texas. They also have three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Oakley is retired from Consolidated Communications. She is a member of the Old State Road Christian Church in Charleston and has volunteered at several organizations throughout the community.

Cards may be sent to her at 2013 Grant, Charleston, IL 61920.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.