Birthday: Pankey-Floyd — 90th
ASHMORE — Peggy Pankey-Floyd of Ashmore will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, March 28.

She was born March 28, 1931.

Her children are Mary (Bill) Bradley of Charleston; Sue (Lyle) Hunter of Charleston; Eric (Estrella) Pankey of Charleston; Lori (Charlie) Lamplie of Charleston; Kathy (Don) Gandy of Mattoon; Larry (Kim) Pankey of Toledo, and Lisa Sparks of Ashmore. She also has 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Mrs. Pankey-Floyd is retired from General Electric. She is an All-Time Bowler and enjoys working with flowers.

She resides at 20006 Arrow Head Road., Ashmore, IL 61912

