Birthday: Perry — 90th

WINDSOR — Robert D. (Bob) Perry will celebrate his 90th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 6. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, a card shower of congratulations would be appreciated.

He was born Feb. 6, 1931, in Mattoon, the son of Erma and William Perry. He married Betty (Rankin-Jones), deceased, in 1961, at the Christian Church in Windsor.

They are the parents of Jonna (Stuart) Green of Tuscola; Karyn (Howard) Sheftman of Columbia, S.C.; and Terry Perry (deceased). They also have three grandchildren.

Mr. Perry served in the U.S. Navy, worked at Young Radiator Co. and is retired from farming. He enjoys gardening, but loves to give away most of his produce.

Cards may be sent to him at 2980 Co. Highway 10, Windsor, IL 61957.

