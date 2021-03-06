Birthday: Petersen — 90th

Petersen — 90th
CHARLESTON — Alberta "Bert" Petersen of Charleston will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, March 27. A family dinner will be held in her honor.
She married Carroll "Pete" Petersen on Sept. 15, 1956, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Her children are Greg Petersen of Charleston; Jeff (Tammy) Petersen of Foristell, Mo.; Karen (Mark) Sims of Oviedo, Fla.; she also has three grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to her at 610 Ashby Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
