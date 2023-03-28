Schultz — 95th
STEWARDSON — Eva Marie (Rincker) Schultz of Stewardson will celebrate her 95th birthday on Monday, April 3. A card shower will be held in her honor.
She has three children: Ron (Kay) Schultz, Ruthann (Danny) Nichols and Jeffrey (Janet) Schultz all of Stewardson. She also has ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
Mrs. Schultz was a housewife. She is a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Stewardson.
Cards may be sent to her at 2846 East 300 North Road, Stewardson, IL 62463.