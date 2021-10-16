Birthday: Schussler — 90th

Schussler — 90th

MATTOON — Norma Schussler will celebrate her 90th Birthday on Thursday, Oct. 28. A card shower will be held in her honor.

She was born October 28, 1931, in Champaign, the daughter of Albert and Alma Homann. She married Henry W. Schussler Jr. (deceased) on June 22, 1952.

Her children are Sherry Long of Grove City, Ohio; John (deceased), and Henry (III) of Mattoon. She also has three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

After marrying, she relocated to New Jersey, where she resided until retiring from Educational Testing Service in 1983 to return to Mattoon. She is a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Mattoon, and enjoys sewing, crafts and working in her flower garden.

Cards may be sent to her at 17 Greenbriar Dr., Mattoon, IL 61938.

