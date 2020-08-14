You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday: SImpson — 90th
0 comments
editor's pick

Birthday: SImpson — 90th

{{featured_button_text}}
Ruby Simpson, BDAY

Simpson

Simpson — 90th

CHARLESTON — Ruby Joan Blue Simpson of Charleston will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 16.

She was born Aug. 16, 1930, in Sorento, the daughter of Martin and Ruby Blue. She married Robert Simpson.

Her children are Doug Simpson of Charleston and Greg Simpson (deceased) of Charleston. She also has two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Simpson was employed at the Charleston Court House. She is in charge of family and high school reunions. She loves her family and friends.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday: Smock -- 87th
Announcements

Birthday: Smock -- 87th

Helen Smock of Mattoon will celebrate her 87th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 16. Due to social distancing, cards of congratulations would be appreciated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News