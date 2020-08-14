Birthday: SImpson — 90th

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Simpson — 90th
CHARLESTON — Ruby Joan Blue Simpson of Charleston will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 16.
She was born Aug. 16, 1930, in Sorento, the daughter of Martin and Ruby Blue. She married Robert Simpson.
Her children are Doug Simpson of Charleston and Greg Simpson (deceased) of Charleston. She also has two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Simpson was employed at the Charleston Court House. She is in charge of family and high school reunions. She loves her family and friends.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today