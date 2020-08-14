Birthday: SImpson — 90th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Simpson — 90th

CHARLESTON — Ruby Joan Blue Simpson of Charleston will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 16.

She was born Aug. 16, 1930, in Sorento, the daughter of Martin and Ruby Blue. She married Robert Simpson.

Her children are Doug Simpson of Charleston and Greg Simpson (deceased) of Charleston. She also has two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Simpson was employed at the Charleston Court House. She is in charge of family and high school reunions. She loves her family and friends.

