Birthday: Smock -- 87th

Smock — 87th
MATTOON — Helen Smock of Mattoon will celebrate her 87th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 16. Due to social distancing, cards of congratulations would be appreciated.
She was born Aug. 16, 1933 in rural Casey, the daughter of William and Lola Koester. She married Rex Smock (deceased) on March 1, 1952, in Casey.
Her children are Robert (Betty) Smock of Greenup; and Ron (Debra) Smock of Mattoon. She also has four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Smock was employed at General Electric. She is a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Mattoon and is a long time YMCA aqua class participant.
Cards may be sent to her at 1108 N. 15th Street, Mattoon, IL 61938.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!