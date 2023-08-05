Smock — 90th

MATTOON — Helen Smock of Mattoon will celebrate her 90th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 16. A card shower will be held in her honor.

She was born Aug. 16, 1933 in rural Casey, the daughter of William and Lola Koester. She married Rex Smock (deceased) on March 1, 1952, in Casey.

Her children are Robert (Betty) Smock of Greenup; and Ron (Debra) Smock of Mattoon. She also has four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Smock was employed at General Electric. She is a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Mattoon and is a long-time member of the YMCA.

Cards may be sent to her at 301 Lafayette E., Apt. 314, Mattoon, IL 61938.