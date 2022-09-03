Birthday: Stock — 95th

Stock — 95th

DECATUR — Doris B. (Wharton) Stock of Decatur will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee (70th year) as matriarch of the Maurice L. and Doris B. Stock Family on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Sunday’s family reunion in her honor, “The Stock Roundup”, will take place on the Wharton-Stock Illinois Centennial (1914) Farm in Effingham County. A redbud tree planting ceremony, birthday celebration, farm equipment exposition, hayride, sawmill demonstration, topological site tour, and photo sessions are planned.

Mrs. Stock was born in 1927 in Effingham County, the daughter of Raleigh and Pearl (Siddens) Wharton of Mason. She married the late “Maurie” Stock of Farina on Nov. 24, 1951, and started the family in Decatur in September 1952.

She is the mother of five children: Anita, Elane, Keith, Brian and Lloyd. She has 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 4 great-grand stepchildren and one foster great-granddaughter presently residing in states from Connecticut, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Virginia to Colorado, Missouri, Illinois and Ohio.

Mrs. Stock retired as office manager from The Prudential Insurance Company of America in Decatur.