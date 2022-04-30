Birthday: Swinford — 85th

Swinford — 85th

MATTOON — Lois Swinford will celebrate her 85th birthday on May 6. A card shower will be held in her honor.

She was born May 6, 1937, the daughter of Carl T. and Estelle Jaco.

Her children are Nathan (deceased) and LeAnn of Mattoon.

At age 19, she began her career with Mattoon Memorial Hospital and then Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, retiring after 53 years. She enjoys baking cakes and making candy for friends and family and cross-stitching.

Cards may be sent to her at 1418 Bell Ave., Mattoon, IL 61938.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.